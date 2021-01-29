Feds: Woman charged in ex-con’s plot against college women

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York woman has been charged with conspiring with an ex-convict to extort and force into labor or prostitution some women he met after living in his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College. Isabella Pollok was freed Friday on $100,000 bail after an indictment was unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She was charged with conspiring with Lawrence Ray. The 61-year-old man has been held without bail since his arrest last year. He has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say he committed his crimes after moving in with his daughter, Pollok and other women in 2010 at Sarah Lawrence.