Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss facing bribery charges in US case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former soccer federation president for El Salvador is being taken to New York City to face U.S. corruption charges in a long-running FIFA bribery scandal. Salvadoran authorities had arrested Reynaldo Vasquez in 2016 as part of an international roundup of top officials of soccer’s governing body. He denied the charges while putting up a failed extradition fight in El Salvador. The 65-year-old Vasquez could make a remote court appearance in New York as early as Friday afternoon. His attorney declined comment