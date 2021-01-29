Eau Claire first responders demonstrate ‘Push-In’ ceremony with new truck

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Fire Rescue posted a video to Facebook Friday, displaying a tradition that dates back 100 years.

It's called a 'Push-In' ceremony. In the video, first responders are seen pushing their new 110' Pierce Aerial Platform truck into Station #5.

According to their post, back in the day, a fire apparatus was motorized and operated with horse drawn equipment. Firefighters were required to push the apparatus into the station after each incident.

The Eau Claire Fire Department also thanked community leaders and the public for "investing in your community's safety."