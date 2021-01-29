Doctor has virtual Q&A with students on career goals, race

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls students got a chance to embrace and learn more about the diversity of our community Friday. Dr. Oludayo Sarumi shared her experience overcoming obstacles as a Black woman and physician, as part of Power of Perception's virtual sessions.

Dr. Sarumi was born in New York but grew up in Nigeria, and came back to the U.S. at 15 to begin college. She said her whole life she wanted to be a pediatrician, which is what she's now been doing for 14 years in the Chippewa Valley.



She said this last year has made her much more aware of being Black in America and made her think about how the world she grew up in is different than that of her sons.

"I realize they are growing up differently than I did," Sarumi said. "Especially being in Eau Claire, there are less people that look like them and when we have family gatherings here we are usually the only black ones there but they've never felt like they're not family."

She told students she had no Plan B if becoming a doctor didn't work out, and that level of focus on her goal is what helped her to achieve it.



Power of Perception founder Dennis Beale said he wanted to have Dr. Sarumi speak in this Q&A in hopes her story can inspire youth to reach higher goals.