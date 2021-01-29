Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for $1.9T aid plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s taking “creative steps” to get broader public support for its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan, as attempts to strike a deal with Republicans have led to concerns about delays in coronavirus relief. Senate Democrats are preparing to pass the measure along party lines. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden fully recognizes the importance of speaking directly to the American people about his plan for vaccinations and supporting the economy, but the pandemic has limited his ability to safely travel the country to drum up support.