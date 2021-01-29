Bulgaria busts ring that made high-quality papers, banknotes

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say they have broken a ring printing high-quality forged banknotes and documents, including a promotional fake passport with the photo of actor Sylvester Stallone to impress prospective clients. Prosecutors on Friday charged four Bulgarians with being part of an organized crime group making and distributing fake Bulgarian documents and counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro banknotes. In a joint operation with Europol and the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian law enforcers raided 30 locations, prosecutors said in a statement. Six people were taken into custody after illegal printing presses and equipment for money and document printing were found, along with large amounts of counterfeit $100 and 50-euro notes.