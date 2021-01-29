AP source: Indians, OF Rosario agree on free agent contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract with free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario. The 29-year-old Rosario has spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins. The deal won’t be official until Rosario takes a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the medical tests are pending. Rosario would be a huge addition for Cleveland’s outfield, which has been an issue the past two seasons. Rosario had his best season in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs.