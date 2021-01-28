WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers could be seen leaving their hotel and boarding a bus on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear where they were going. They were required to complete 14 days quarantine in the hotel after their arrival in China. The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.