Weekend snow system has just moved over American soil

Eau Claire's low temperature of -5 degrees was the coldest so far this winter by just 1 degree, but the map shows that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport was the only location west of highway 53 to drop below zero. Even Chetek, Rice Lake, and Cumberland were held above zero for lows, and the very cold air was east and northeast of Eau Claire with double digit negatives from Black River Falls up through Ladysmith along with areas northeast.

That's because clouds moved in right after midnight in the highway 53 corridor Some spots to the west of 53 were below zero before midnight, but the low temperature belongs to a calendar day in the almanac. Eau Claire's low temperature occurred right at midnight, and the temperature continued to rise once the clouds settled in.

There wasn't much of a wind chill effect though the night, but it did feel just below zero according to the airport's 5 and 7 am weather reports.

Temps this afternoon topped out between 15 and 25 across Western Wisconsin, and temps won't fall as much tonight.

We're now turning our attention to the potential weekend snow storm. While we won't likely see a snow storm in the Chippewa Valley, areas closer to the Illinois border will again see the highest impacts.

A too-early-to-be-a-forecast look at where the computer models are trending show a spread of 1 to 4 inches for Eau Claire, but I am still skeptical that we'll even get this much. A lot of times dry air limits or completely shuts down the snowmaking process in the clouds on the far north side of the low pressure system.

For this reason I'd put my too-early forecast in the 1/2" to 3" range.

Plus, the storm has just entered the lower 48 with rain and snow in California and Nevada. It's current location is almost 1,500 miles away and it won't even take a direct path to us, it'll curve in south of that direct line through the Oklahoma panhandle.

In addition, there is a lack of weather observation stations in the Four Corners region where it'll track through. A lot of development happens to low pressure systems as they cross mountainous terrain, and until the storm gets east of the Rockies where 1) it's matured to a classic low pressure system and 2) there are more weather stations to feed to forecasters and weather models. If any.

Anyway, scattered snow showers are likely starting Saturday midday/afternoon and widespread snow is most likely Saturday night and ending Sunday morning to just scattered snow or flurries for the rest of Sunday.

Temperatures next week remain warm with highs in the 30s, but snow chances return Wednesday and Thursday. After that potential snow storm, temperatures will crash for the first weekend in February.