Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111 to sweep 2-game series

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie center James Wiseman came off the Warriors’ bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year’s top two draft selections, and Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111. Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest NBA total. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State. Stephen Curry added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Warriors won their ninth straight at home against Minnesota to sweep a two-game series.