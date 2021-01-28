US: Germany is ‘highly valued’ station for American troops

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry says U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in his first conversation with her since taking up his new post that Germany is “highly valued” as a station for American soldiers. Former President Donald Trump last year ordered the reduction of the U.S. military contingent stationed in Germany by more than 25% and the Pentagon has been studying how that could be done. German officials have hoped that order will be rescinded, and German’s Defense Ministry said Thursday Austin “emphasized that Germany is highly valued as a station and that American soldiers feel very comfortable here.”