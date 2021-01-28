US ‘directly’ presses Eritrea to withdraw forces from Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says it has directly “pressed senior levels” of Eritrea’s government to immediately withdraw its troops from neighboring Ethiopia, where witnesses have described them looting and hunting down civilians in the embattled Tigray region. A State Department spokesperson in an email to The Associated Press says Washington has conveyed “grave” concerns about credible reports of abuses. There are no details on how officials with Eritrea, one of the world’s most secretive countries, responded. Ethiopia has repeatedly denied the presence of Eritrean soldiers, who some witnesses have estimated in the thousands. Now concerns are growing that the Eritrean forces refuse to leave.