UN chief sees `hope’ for Israel-Palestinian peace progress

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says “there are reasons to hope” for progress toward ending the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict after years of inaction. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the United Nations will explore all initiatives to facilitate “a true peace process” based on the two-state solution. Clearly referring to former U.S. president Donald Trump’s administration, he said “we were completely locked down in a situation in which there was no progress visible.” He made clear that the Biden administation’s restoration of relations with the Palestinians opened the possibility of meetings of the Quartet of Middle East mediators that were previously blocked.