Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:24 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 29

DeForest 57, Edgewood 55

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Hilbert 25

Green Bay Southwest 57, Green Bay East 56

Hurley 62, Butternut 28

Lake Mills 67, Lodi 62

Laona-Wabeno 60, Florence 52

Middleton 49, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 46

Pardeeville 58, Rio 56

White Lake 94, Phelps 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Antigo 59, Northland Pines 32

Crivitz 57, Wausaukee 46

De Pere 72, Middleton 32

Hurley 63, Drummond 41

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Case 22

Niagara 42, Florence 27

Pacelli 52, Port Edwards 19

Watertown 39, Brookfield East 35

Wautoma 63, Nekoosa 42

Williams Bay 61, Kenosha Christian Life 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content