Walz visits pilot vaccination site in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and his health commissioner have visited a community vaccination center to see how a pilot program for giving coronavirus vaccines is going. They say they’re hoping to learn what works and what doesn’t as they try to speed up the pace of vaccinations across Minnesota. The Earle Brown Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center hosts one of several centers that the state is testing. Officials want to see how useful they are for supplementing the clinics and pharmacies they still expect will be the main vaccine providers as supplies slowly ramp up.