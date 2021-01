CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Joe Reuter scored 44 points Thursday night, but the first five were the most significant.

The Chippewa Falls senior became the fifth player in school history to reach 1,000 career points scored when he connected on a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the game.

Chippewa Falls won 79-77.

RELATED: Regis boys rally to beat Fall Creek

RELATED: Bowman's buzzer beater lifts Spring Valley over Elk Mound