Retiring Brokaw: Journalists should get out of power centers

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Brokaw has one urgent piece of advice for television journalists as he retires. He says get away from coastal power centers like New York, Washington and Los Angeles and go to the middle of the country. And he suggests they don’t just visit, but live there. He says a preoccupation with the coasts has kept journalists in the dark about stories as they brew and cited the Capitol insurrection as one example. Brokaw says he’s impressed with a young generation of reporters. He’s more pessimistic about how long it will take journalists to recover from being attacked by former President Donald Trump. Brokaw was with NBC News for 55 years.