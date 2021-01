FALL CREEK (WQOW) - The Regis Ramblers boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to beat Fall Creek 66-61 Thursday.

After leading by five at halftime, Fall Creek opened a 44-30 lead early in the second half, prompting a Regis timeout.

The Ramblers regained momentum with two 3-pointers from Jaren Payne and went on to earn a big conference win.