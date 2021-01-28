Facebook panel overturns 4 content takedowns in first ruling

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board issued its first rulings on Thursday, overturning four of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content. The social media giant set up the panel to rule on the thorniest issues about content on its platforms. In its initial batch of rulings, the board ordered Facebook to restore posts by users that the company said broke standards on adult nudity, hate speech, dangerous individuals and misinformation. The board agreed with only one of Facebook’s decisions, involving its takedown of a post with an ethnic slur.