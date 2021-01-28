NY may strip Trump’s name from parkland he donated to state

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s parks commissioner says he’s trying to figure out if the state is obligated to keep former President Donald Trump’s name on undeveloped state parkland in the New York City suburbs. Commissioner Erik Kulleseid told lawmakers he’s received frequent emails about rebranding Donald J. Trump State Park in Putnam Valley. A 2006 agreement says the park must bear Trump’s name in exchange for his donating the land. But Kulleseid told a legislative budget hearing Wednesday that the condition is not in the deed and it’s unclear if it’s binding. A message seeking comment was sent to the Trump Organization.