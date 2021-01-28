Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is once again the top contender at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards. The streamer got 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom,” comedy nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth” and drama nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.” Netflix has for the past few years led the annual GLAAD nominations, which honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. HBO Max follows with nine nominations, and Amazon, Hulu and HBO each received four. The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for the network’s first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character.