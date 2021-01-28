Morocco’s king kicks off country’s virus vaccination drive

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has received a shot against the coronavirus to officially kick off his country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The monarch got jabbed in the arm on Thursday at his palace in Fez. ,Morocco received its first vaccine shipments in recent days from China’s Sinopharm and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca. The North African kingdom is first vaccinating health care workers, security forces, and people over age 75. Morocco has one of Africa’s most advanced vaccination programs, though the continent remains well behind richer countries in inoculating residents against the virus. Morocco has reported more than 468,383 confirmed cases, including 8,207 deaths.