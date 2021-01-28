Skip to Content

Journalists booted from Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall

National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A reporter and photojournalist were kicked out of a public town hall event and threatened with arrest for trying to ask a question of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is a freshman Republican lawmaker from Georgia who has come under heavy criticism for supporting social media posts that advocated violence against Democratic officials. The journalists from WRCB-TV were removed from the public town hall event in Dalton, Georgia, on Wednesday. A spokesman for Greene defended the action, saying the town hall was for constituents and not a press conference. WRCB-TV news director Callie Starnes tells The Associated Press that the journalists were invited to attend the event and given credentials for it. 

