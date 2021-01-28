Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday at a news conference that Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III faces six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the pregnant woman’s unborn child. Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another relative, who was the sole survivor of Sunday’s shooting at the family’s home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side.