German draft doesn’t recommend AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

BERLIN (AP) — A draft recommendation from Germany’s vaccination advisory committee calls for offering the AstraZeneca vaccine only to people aged 18-64 for now, citing what it says is insufficient data to judge its effectiveness for older people. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the 27-nation European Union on Friday. It will be the third cleared for use in the EU after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In a draft recommendation released on Thursday ahead of that decision, Germany’s permanent vaccination commission called for using AstraZeneca’s vaccine for 18-64s on the basis of currently available information. It said that “there currently is not sufficient data to assess the vaccination effectiveness from 65 years.”