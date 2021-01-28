Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama is expected to be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran. Several people familiar with the matter say Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. According to these people, including two congressional aides, Malley’s current employer, the International Crisis Group, has told staffers it expects the appointment to be announced Friday. The State Department declined to comment. Iran hawks are aghast, believing Malley to be a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from. Deal supporters have praised Malley for his expertise.