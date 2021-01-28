Cemetery changes contract after Black deputy denied burial

A southwest Louisiana cemetery’s board president says the board has removed a whites-only provision that denied burial to a Black sheriff’s deputy. The change was made at an emergency meeting Thursday. Creig Vizena of Oaklin Springs Cemetery says he left the meeting feeling as if a weight had been lifted from him. He said earlier that he had been stunned and ashamed to learn that the family of Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Semien had been told he could not be buried at the small cemetery near Oberlin because he was African American. Vizena says the offensive wording was in a sales contract written in the late 1950s.