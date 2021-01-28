By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

TIBERIAS, Israel (AP) — Archaeologists in Israel say recent excavations at the ancient city of Tiberias in northern Israel have discovered the remnants of one of the earliest mosques in the Islamic world. The foundations of the Muslim house of worship date to the late 7th century. That makes it among the earliest studied by archaeologists. Archaeologist Katia Cytryn-Silverman, who heads the dig, says it allows a chance to study the architecture of Muslim prayer houses in their infancy. She says the find points to an age of coexistence between Muslims, Christians and Jews in the city following its conquest. She announced the finding earlier this month at a virtual conference.