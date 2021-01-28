Bangladesh sends 3rd group of Rohingya refugees to island

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh have sent a third group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. On Friday morning, 1,778 refugees started their journey to the island of Bhasan Char in four navy vessels from the southeastern port city of Chattogram, after they were brought from crammed camps in Cox’s Bazar district.International aid agencies have opposed the relocation since it was first proposed in 2015.