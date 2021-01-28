Asian shares drop after US stocks’ worst day since October

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China declined Thursday. The region is looking ahead to earnings season for a read on how companies are faring amid COVID-19 infections, which have been relatively low in some nations such as New Zealand, compared to other global regions. Selling Wednesday was broad, including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The Federal Reserve’s sobering assessment of the gradual recovery ahead also has dimmed buying sentiment.