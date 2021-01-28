AP sources: Parker headed to Chicago, McBride to Minnesota
Candace Parker is headed home and Kayla McBride is getting a fresh start in Minnesota. WNBA free agents can’t officially sign until Monday, but Parker is leaving Los Angeles for the Chicago Sky after playing the first 13 years of her professional career with the Sparks, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.