American Airlines affiliate grounds planes for inspections

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — About 200 American Eagle flights have been canceled because the planes are undergoing overdue inspections of their nose gear. The planes are operated by PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. American said Thursday that most of PSA’s 130 Bombardier jets were taken out of service for inspections of bolts on the nose gear. American says a few of the planes have been inspected and returned to service. American didn’t say how long it will take to inspect the remaining planes. American says it is trying to arrange new flights for displaced customers. PSA is based in Dayton, Ohio, and operates many American Eagle flights in the eastern United States.