90+ crowd celebrated at Chippewa Manor

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A 49-year-tradition to honor residents at a Chippewa falls nursing home is continuing on this year virtually.

Staff at Chippewa Manor put together a video birthday celebration for residents age 90 and above at the facility.

Typically, the Chippewa Manor hosts a birthday party for who they call the "90+ Club" but COVID-19 restrictions are preventing it this year.

On top of the video, staff are handing out special gifts to residents individually. One resident says despite COVID-19's hardships she's accepted the changes and hopes everyone else grows from their pandemic experience.

"I'm just hoping that people realize that time passes and it's going to change, it's going to change. We're not going to be in this forever and that's alright. You know every experience we have makes us grow and I think that's important," said Alice Karr who will be 91 this spring.

As part of the video, the staff looks back on historical events that have happened during the resident's lifetime and compares them to the world today.

Karr said the biggest change in today's world is in the ways we travel and that everyone can move about the world freely.

