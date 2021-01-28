2 men caned 77 times for gay sex in Indonesia’s Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly caned each 77 times after neighbors reported them to Islamic religious police for having sex. Dozens of people witnessed the caning at Banda Aceh’s city park. It’s the third time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practice Shariah law, has caned people for homosexuality since the Islamic law was implemented in 2015 as a concession made by the government to end a long-running separatist rebellion. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped across the back and winced with pain as a team of five enforcers wearing robes and hoods took turns, relieving one another after every 40 strokes. They were arrested in November after police say residents broke into their room.