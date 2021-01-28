1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in an apartment building fire on Milwaukee’s near south side. Firefighters were called to Burnham Hills Apartments shortly after midnight Thursday and found flames coming from an apartment on the third floor of the four-story building. A 72-year-old man was found dead in the unit where the fire originated, authorities said. Family members identify the victim as Nathaniel Beal. The fire displaced dozens of tenants of the 106-unit building. The cause of the death and fire are under investigation.