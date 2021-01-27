WIAA approves winter tournament attendance policies

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday it plans to allow up to for spectators per travel party member at regional and sectional tournament events this winter.

The Board of Control approved the hosting and attendance policies at its January meeting. The document states that in sports where tournament competitions are between 2 teams, each host is to provide attendance opportunities for a minimum of 4 spectators per travel party member at regional rounds and sectional rounds.

At the regional level, schools that can only accommodate 2 spectators per travel party member may contact the WIAA office to discuss options.

In sports where tournament competitions are between multiple teams, each host is to provide attendance opportunities for a minimum of 2 spectators per travel party member at regional and sectional rounds.

The WIAA said state tournament attendance plans will be determined when venues are selected.

Tournament event hosting preference will be given to those whose local health and district policy provides the ability to accommodate the spectator parameters. Venues must be able to maintain six feet of separation for individuals and/or family groups.

If the host team is unable to meet spectator parameters at their home facility, it may host at another facility.

The WIAA said if no alternate location can be secured by the home team, the WIAA should be notified immediately and the event will be moved to the opposing school's facility (or an alternate location). In the event neither team can meet the spectator requirement, the event will remain with the original host.