UWEC students, faculty present Holocaust research in documentary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wednesday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and a group of UW-Eau Claire students and staff are remembering those lost, through research that helped uncover a victim's story.

A documentary was recently completed in partnership with other universities showcasing several students and staff who traveled to Lithuania in 2017 in search of the grave of Matilda Olkin, a Jewish Lithuanian poet who died during the Holocaust. One professor who led the trip says it was important to take students to the site not only to immerse them in the culture and research but help others remember lost victims and prevent further tragedy.

"If you could imagine every small town in Wisconsin having a mass execution and a mass burial site, that is what it's like in Lithuania," said Dr. Harry Jol, a geography and anthropology professor at UW-Eau Claire. "We don't think about that, and we want to try to prevent some of that as anti-Semitism increases in this country and around the world."

The students located Olkin's resting place using geographical research and equipment, and memorialized it for locals to honor her.

Dr. Jol and others who worked on the film are hosting a virtual discussion panel Wednesday night starting at 6 pm, and you can find a link to register here.

To watch the documentary in full, tap/click here.