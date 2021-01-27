UN slams killing of anti-dam activist in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. human rights office in Mexico is calling for justice in the case of an anti-dam activist who was killed in the southern state of Oaxaca on Jan. 23. Fidel Heras Cruz had opposed plans to build dams on the Rio Verde river, and the U.N. office said he had reportedly received a death threat two days before he died. Heras Cruz was shot to death near the town of Jamiltepec, Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido. The office said that seven rights activists were killed in Mexico in 2020, and the lack of punishment makes activists more vulnerable.