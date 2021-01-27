Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 10-year-old Amur tiger with arthritis has undergone hip replacement surgery at a zoo outside Chicago. Veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo noted that, like humans, animals routinely develop degenerative problems in their joints as they age. When the tiger, Malena, arrived at the zoo last year, she had already been diagnosed with arthritis of the hip and was receiving pain relief medications. Dr. Michael Adkesson, of the Chicago Zoological Society, says he’s hopeful that Malena will “live a good quality life for many years” following the successful operation Wednesday.