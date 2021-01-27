Cable trouble dogs spacewalkers in European lab upgrades

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts encountered cable trouble while attempting to make home improvements 260 miles up. Two NSA astronauts installed a high-speed data link outside the International Space Station’s European lab. But it took a few tries to get the antenna working right. The astronauts had more cable problems that prevented them from completely hooking up an experiment platform on the Columbus lab. The platform has been up there awaiting activation for almost a year. The astronauts will perform a second spacewalk on Monday to complete battery upgrades to the station’s solar power grid.