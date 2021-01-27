Sinclair Broadcasting ends Eric Bolling’s weekly show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is ending its ‘America This Week’ show with former Fox News personality Eric Bolling. The company said in a statement that Bolling has decided to pursue other professional opportunities. The show was distributed to Sinclair’s 81 stations across the country but has attracted negative attention for comments about the coronavirus. The company had to pull one show last summer when Bolling interviewed a woman who peddled a false conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the virus’ origination. He’s also pronounced questioned the effectiveness of masks. Bolling tweeted that he’s starting a podcast featuring “fun banter” with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.