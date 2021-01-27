Probation ordered in teen attack case

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin girl who was 14 when she was accused of attempting to murder her brother's new girlfriend because she was jealous was placed on probation Wednesday for five years.



Kali Bookey, from New Richmond, was charged in 2016 with riding her bicycle to the 15 year old victim's home and attacking her as she slept. The victim said she was suffocated, punched and kicked in the head, and her throat cut four times with a piece of broken bowl.



On Wednesday a St. Croix county judge ordered that if Bookey successfully completes probation her criminal record will be expunged.