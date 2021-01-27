Police find no bias, terror motive in Portland road rampage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators have identified the driver accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring nine other people in Portland, Oregon. And they say they’ve found no evidence that terrorism, politics or any bias motivated him. Sixty-four-year-old Paul Rivas has been booked into jail on charges of murder, assault and driving offenses after speeding along residential streets and apparently targeting pedestrians with his car on Monday. The woman who died, 77-year-old Jean Gerich, was dragged beneath the wheels. Her family says she beat cancer five years ago, got her first coronavirus shot last week and “was overjoyed to get out in the world again.”