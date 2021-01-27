Cyber cops team up to disrupt top malware-seeding network

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European and North American cyber cops have joined forces to disrupt what may be the world’s largest network for seeding malware infections, striking a major blow against criminal gangs that have been using it for years to install ransomware in extortion schemes, steal data and engage in financial theft. Authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine took part in the international operation to take down the Emotet botnet. Dutch prosecutors say the malware was first discovered in 2014 and “evolved into the go-to solution for cybercriminals over the years.”