Count of homeless population being taken Wednesday night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Exactly how many people are experiencing homelessness in Eau Claire County? That's what the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council seeks to find out in Wednesday night's bi-annual point-in-time count.

The count takes place twice a year, with volunteers driving around ten different areas of the county to see how many people are outside and without a home.



When someone is found outside and awake, they are given a bag that has some hygiene essentials, socks, gloves, and snacks. They are also offered transportation to a shelter to spend the night. If they're asleep, they are simply noted as someone experiencing homelessness.



Point-in-time counts are conducted across the state to create a snapshot of homelessness so that resources can be made available to help.

"We get an idea of the different populations of people, whether it's veterans, families, men, women, youth, just to better service our communities because homelessness is such a big issue and we want to try and help as many people as we can," said Samantha Harkness, Housing First Case Manager with Western Dairyland.



She said the majority of the people she sees experiencing homelessness in Eau Claire are single men, but there are also some families that are found during these counts. Last year, she said about a dozen people were found during their point-in-time count.



"Honestly it looks different from year to year," she said. "We can find a lot of people or we can find no one, and hopefully we find no one because they have a place to be."

