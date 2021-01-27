China asks Indonesia to treat detained sailors fairly

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has called on Indonesia to treat a group of detained Chinese sailors fairly but gave no indication what their oil tanker was doing when it was found at sea transferring fuel from an Iranian ship. The Iranian-flagged MT Horse and Panamanian-flagged MT Freya are suspected of illegally transferring fuel at sea, shutting off their identification systems and other offenses. Indonesia says 36 Iranian and 25 Chinese crew members were detained. Iran has sold oil on the black market since then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in 2018 and threatened to penalize countries that bought Iranian crude. Iranian oil tankers turn off tracking equipment to conceal their destinations. China says Indonesian authorities confirmed the crew members are in good condition.