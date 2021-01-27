Bus crash in western Cameroon kills more than 50 passengers

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least 53 people have died and 21 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck early Wednesday in a village in Cameroon’s west, officials say. Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of the West Region of Cameroon, confirmed the accident in the village of Santchou, saying survivors were rushed to the western commercial town of Dschang as well as Bafoussam. The truck was illegally transporting fuel and ran into the bus, he said. The truck driver, however, escaped after the crash and Augustine said he has called for his arrest. Road accidents are common in Cameroon. The government blames wreckless drivers and the poor state of vehicles, while drivers blame the poor state of the roads.