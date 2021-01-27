Blinken takes US diplomacy helm, vows to revamp State Dept

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s new top diplomat has taken the helm of the State Department with a vow to rebuild the ranks of the foreign service and rely on its expertise as the Biden administration tries to restore U.S. global standing. On his first full day in the job Wednesday, Antony Blinken told employees he values their work and commitment. Blinken also said the world is watching how America pursues foreign policy after four years of former President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine. President Joe Biden has vowed to reverse that approach, which alienated many U.S. allies. Blinken says the State Department will again play a leading role in America’s relations with the world.