Biden’s pick for UN post calls China ‘a strategic adversary’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Linda Thomas-Greenfield says China is “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world. And she is expressing regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised China’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. The veteran U.S. diplomat, pressured by Republican senators at a hearing Wednesday on her nomination as United Nations ambassador, said she sees China’s actions at the U.N. as “undermining” American values. And she said she “will be working aggressively against China.” Thomas-Greenfield, who was a rare Black woman in the Foreign Service when she joined in 1982, rose to be assistant secretary of state for Africa.