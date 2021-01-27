BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey Poll

BC-HKO–Prep Girls Hockey PollNew
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.
|Class AA
|1. Andover
|4-0
|1
|2. Edina
|4-0
|2
|3. Minnetonka
|4-0
|3
|4. Hill-Murray
|4-0
|6
|5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
|3-0-1
|4
|6. Maple Grove
|3-1
|7
|7. Stillwater
|3-0
|11
|8. Lakeville South
|3-1
|10
|9. Roseau
|3-1
|8
|10. Holy Family Catholic
|2-1-1
|9
|11. North Wright County
|2-2
|12
|12. Wayzata
|1-2
|5
|13. Eastview
|3-0-1
|16
|14. Grand Rapids-Greenway
|4-1
|15
|15. Blake
|1-2-1
|14
|16. Eden Prairie
|1-3
|13
|17. Cretin-Derham Hall
|3-0
|NR
|18. Northfield
|3-0
|NR
|19. Rogers
|3-1
|19
|20. Owatonna
|4-0
|NR
|¤
|Class A
|1. Warroad
|3-0
|1
|2. Chicago Lakes
|3-1
|2
|3. Breck
|2-2
|3
|4. Mound Westonka
|5-0
|6
|5. Proctor-Hermantown
|2-0
|5
|6. Orono
|2-0-1
|7
|7. South St. Paul
|2-2
|4
|8. River Lakes
|5-0
|12
|9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
|0-0
|8
|10. Willmar
|3-0
|11
|11. Rochester Lourdes
|3-1
|10
|12. Duluth Marshall
|3-1
|13
|13. Mahtomedi
|2-1
|14
|14. Minneapolis
|2-0
|20
|15. Luverne
|1-1
|9
|16. Simley
|2-2
|17
|17. Thief River Falls
|3-2
|15
|18. Gentry Academy
|3-1
|16
|19. Mankato East-Loyola
|1-2
|18
|20. Fairmont
|3-0
|NR
|¤